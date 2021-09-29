Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,144,162 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $10.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REKR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $517.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 820,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 274,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.