Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,866 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regional Management by 130.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Regional Management by 357.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 256.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

