REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $64.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,820. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

