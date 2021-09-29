Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $264,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

