Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 431 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 419,554 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,991,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

