Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VG stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -159.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

