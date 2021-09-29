Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,360 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 107.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 123.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.11. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

