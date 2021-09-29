Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.31 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

