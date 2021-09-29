Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

NYSE TDG opened at $638.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

