Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Holley (HLLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Holley (NYSE: HLLY):

9/17/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Holley is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Holley Inc has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.64% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

