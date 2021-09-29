Receive Access Ecosystem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,660.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $20,660.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.89 or 0.00663132 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001328 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.87 or 0.01081950 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000053 BTC.

