Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 202.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.