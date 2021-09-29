Raymond James Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been given a $36.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 145.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,693. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

