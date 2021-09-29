Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

