Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NYSE BB opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,437 shares of company stock worth $1,656,180. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,901,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 662.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

