Raymond James Cuts Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$3.25

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CFF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:CFF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The firm has a market cap of C$80.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.10. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$96.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

