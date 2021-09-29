Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,867.20

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,867.20 ($24.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,005 ($26.20). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,970 ($25.74), with a volume of 46,706 shares traded.

RAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,977.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,867.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

