Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.40. Rallybio shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 2,604 shares trading hands.

RLYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

