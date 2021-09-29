Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.31) by $1.51.

RLYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $15.77 on Friday. Rallybio has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

