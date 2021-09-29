QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

QuinStreet stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $963.43 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.99.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 43.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 86.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.