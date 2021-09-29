qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases 763 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

X stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 181,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,935,551. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

