qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $392,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 453,510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 64,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,859,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.