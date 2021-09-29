qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,656. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.