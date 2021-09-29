qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $992,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.8% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. 154,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,727,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.