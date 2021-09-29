qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $572,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Li Auto comprises approximately 1.0% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Li Auto by 94.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,907,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $2,711,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Li Auto by 2,241.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 107,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 473.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 674,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $9,211,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

