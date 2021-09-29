qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 4,700 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,817. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.