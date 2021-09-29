qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,212 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,655,000 after buying an additional 6,694,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,490 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,797,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,115,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

