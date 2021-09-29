Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of FMC opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

