Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Federal Signal Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

