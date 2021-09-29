Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $143.03 on Monday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

