Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $48.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

