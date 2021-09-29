PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.00. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 174 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

