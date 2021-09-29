PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,122 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $51.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTC. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,454.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

