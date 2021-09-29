Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 158,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,350. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 326.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 215,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 26.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

