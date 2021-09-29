Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €110.11 ($129.54).

Several brokerages have commented on PUM. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of PUM stock opened at €95.56 ($112.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €104.48 and a 200 day moving average of €96.58. Puma has a 52 week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

