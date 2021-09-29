Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

