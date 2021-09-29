Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.11 ($22.03).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,421 ($18.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.17 billion and a PE ratio of -21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,447.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,475.95. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 835.17 ($10.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,566 ($20.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is -17.80%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

