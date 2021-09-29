Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.12

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.12 and last traded at $67.42, with a volume of 7520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.