Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in The Macerich by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

