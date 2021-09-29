Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 48,008 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,008 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,942,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.