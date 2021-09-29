Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

