Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.27% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 2,736.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

SPUC opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

