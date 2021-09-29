Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,054 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.