Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,093 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.80 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.