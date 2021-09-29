ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $23.93

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $23.14. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 420,310 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 850.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

