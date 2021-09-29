Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 20%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 75,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 95,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Propel Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

