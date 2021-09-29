Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $20.12 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $373,818.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00103074 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,776,983,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,573,893,189 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

