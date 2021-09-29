Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $344,972.98 and approximately $103,709.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

