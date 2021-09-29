Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,201 shares of company stock valued at $65,622,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after buying an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

