Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

